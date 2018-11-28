Rhea Ripley was crowned the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women's Champion on today's episode. She defeated Toni Storm in the finals of the tournament.
There was a post-match celebration with Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint presenting the title to Ripley as the locker room looked on.
Ripley, who has defended the title a few times since winning it at the tapings back in the summer, will defend against Storm at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on Saturday, January 12 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.
Above is video from today's Storm vs. Ripley match and below is video from the post-match celebration along with other shots from the finals:
