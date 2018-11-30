Rhea Ripley did an interview with SPORTbible to talk about being the first NXT UK Women's Champion, how the Miz was her inspiration growing up, and who she would face in a champion vs. champion match. You can read highlights from the interview below:

About her NXT UK Championship win being taped months in advance and if NXT UK will have more live shows:

"I hope so. I'd like to record live. With the whole NXT tapings and it not being aired yet but, like, still being seen and people finding out, I'm okay with it because it eventually does get aired. Yeah, it's a shame that I haven't been able to talk about it for three months, but at the end of the day, I'm still the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, so ... I don't really mind when it gets aired. It's still awesome, it's still amazing, it's still a cool experience! But at the end of the day, the main goal for me is to be on live TV and if NXT UK could go live that would be awesome."

How The Miz has inspired her:

"I don't think I've really taken anything from him. Maybe just his 'snarkiness,' but I think that's the main thing that I really liked about him. How he was just so cocky all the time and he pretty much just goes out there and says what he wants, so I guess I've been trying to do the same. I do it more on Twitter than in person, because why not? I just like his attitude and thought he was cool."

See Also WWE Reportedly Has Right To Purchase UK Indie Promotions Under New Working Agreements

If she could pick between WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE SmackDown Champion Becky Lynch, and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, which she would want to face:

"That's a tough one because they're all awesome athletes, so I definitely want to have a go at all of them. But the main one would probably be Becky Lynch just because she did have a little bit of a Twitter war with me and I don't appreciate that. So, you know, you got to give it to her. [Laughs]"

Ripley also talked about training in the WWE Performance Center. You can read the whole interview here.