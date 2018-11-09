ROH COO Joe Koff Comments On Sinclair CEO Calling Ring Of Honor An "Unpolished Gem"

Earlier this week, the Sinclair Broadcast Group (parent company of Ring of Honor) had its third quarter earnings and held a stockholders call. During the call, Ring of Honor was asked about from an investment standpoint and if things are working out based on their initial expectations.

Sinclair Broadcast Group President and CEO, Christopher Ripley, noted how quickly they sold out Madison Square Garden for their April 6 co-promotional event with NJPW during WrestleMania weekend, calling ROH an "unpolished gem."

"We think that's an unpolished gem that ultimately should be something in the same light as WWE," Ripley said. "We actually sold out Madison Square Garden for an event next year in 11 minutes. So, we know that that that brand has potential. It just— it hasn't, we haven't quite found the right dials to turn yet, but we keep increasing the grass roots support on it and it has just a very, very loyal and avid fan base, which is what you really need to explode a brand."

PWInsider reached out to ROH COO Joe Koff for a reaction. Koff responded that Sinclair has been incredibly supportive as they continue to grow the brand.

"Sinclair has been nothing short of incredible in their support and enthusiasm for our product," Koff said. "In just a few years, they have invested significant time and energy in expanding the scope and reach of Ring of Honor to a global audience. What makes Ring of Honor unique is our investment into our fans to help grow the massive grassroots support that has been the backbone of Ring of Honor since the very beginning. We are focused on continuing to improve our product by creating better programming and content— through exciting live events and our over-the-top distribution network HonorClub— for our fans, and providing a platform where our male and female athletes can showcase their talents and thrive within this industry."

ROH's next PPV is Final Battle on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.