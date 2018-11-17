ROH Episode 373 Recap: The Kingdom In Action, Shane Taylor Vs. Jeff Cobb, Adam Page



Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Shane Taylor and ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances.

Shane Taylor vs. Jeff Cobb

Taylor spits in the hand of Cobb. After a brief exchange, Taylor strikes Cobb. Cobb hits a Back Suplex on Taylor. Taylor eventually hits a Destroyer in Cobb. Taylor clotheslines Cobb. Taylor pins Cobb for a two count. Taylor attempts a Driver, Cobb escapes it. Cobb hits a German Suplex on Taylor. Cobb clotheslines Taylor. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Taylor. Cobb pins Taylor for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

The Ellie's Adam Page comes to the ring after the match. Page and Cobb have a stand-off as security comes into the ring. Page and Cobb attack the security guards. Cobb superkicks another security guard as Page makes his exit. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on the security guard.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrance through the crowd from the bar area. Eli Isom & Cheeseburger (with Ryan Nova) make their entrance.

Cheeseburger & Eli Isom vs. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)

Isom and Bruiser lock up. Bruiser pushes Isom to the ropes. Isom attempts a Shoulder Block, Bruiser no-sells it and remains on his feet. Isom dropkicks Bruiser. Isom eventually hits a springboard dropkicks on Milonas as Cheeseburger hits a DDT on Bruiser. Isom suplexes Bruiser. Isom pins Bruiser for a two count. Milonas sends Cheeseburger into the ring post. Isom hits an Insiguri on Milonas. Milonas hits a Superplex on Isom. Bruiser hits a Frog Splash from off the top rope on Isom. Bruiser pins Isom for the win.

Winner: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) is in the ring. Sky says that this is the worst town he's ever been in. Kazarian talks about how this is hallowed ground at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Daniels talks about ROH COO Joe Koff having said that Kazarian and Daniels would be gone from ROH after Final Battle. Daniels talks about SCU trying time to give Koff every reason to keep them. Daniels talks about next week's triple threat match for the ROH Tag Titles with him and Kazarian taking on The Briscoes and The Young Bucks. Daniels promises that The Addiction will won the titles and change Koff's mind. As SCU begins to make their exit, they are attacked from behind by The Briscoes (Mark & Jay). Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Daniels on the stage.

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham make their entrances. Lethal introduces Dalton Castle as their partner. Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance. The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia make their entrance.

Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia)

Taven and Gresham lock up. Taven pushes Gresham to the corner. O'Ryan is tagged in. Gresham pushes O'Ryan. O'Ryan strikes Gresham. Gresham ducks a clothesline attempt by O'Ryan. Gresham takes O'Ryan to the mat. Later In the match, Lethal hits the Lethal Combination on Marseglia. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on O'Ryan. Taven pulls Lethal out of the ring. Taven sends Lethal into the ringside barrier. Marseglia attempts to strike Castle with a Chair in the ring. Castle counters and hits his Bang-A-Rang finisher on Marseglia. Castle pins Marseglia for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham & Dalton Castle

Castle teases a standoff with Lethal. Castle eventually extends his hand to Lethal. Lethal and Castle shake hands as the show comes to a close.

