ROH Episode 374 Recap: Marty Scurll Vs. Shane Helms In No DQ Match, Briscoes Vs. Young Bucks Vs. SCU

A recap is shown of the closing of last week's show featuring Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham & ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defeating The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan).

- Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

- Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Castle talks about having been injured and wanting to reclaim the ROH World Championship. Castle calls out Jay Lethal. The Kingdom's Matt Taven makes his entrance with his purple World Championship belt. Taven proclaims himself as the Real Word Champion. Castle sits on the back of one of The Boys. Castle talks about Taven sounding crazy and drunk and tells him to go home. Castle says that as long as their are challengers like him in the company, Taven will never be the Real ROH World Champion. Taven says that he has a surprise for Dalton. Red balloons float up from under the ring. Vinny Marseglia comes into the ring and attacks one of The Boys. Taven comes into the ring and hits Castle with his title belt. TK O'Ryan comes into the ring and hits a DDT on one of The Boys as Marseglia hits a Reverse DDT on the other one. O'Ryan and Marseglia bring a bunch of chairs into the ring. They set Castle's head between two chairs on the mat. Marseglia, O'Ryan and Taven all strike the chair laid over Castle with chairs of their own.

- A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Marty Scurll and Shane "Hurricane" Helms.

- The Elite's Marty Scurll makes his entrance holding Shane "Hurricane" Helms' mask. As Shane "Hurricane" Helms' music plays, it turns out to be Delirious on the stage as Shane "Hurricane" Helms appears in the ring behind Scurll.

No Disqualification Match: Marty Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

Helms hits a Chokeslam and pins Scurll for a two count as the bell rings. The fight spills out of the ring. Helms sends Scurll into the ringside barrier. Helms eventually puts his mask back on. Late in the match, Helms sends Scurll off the top rope through several chairs. Helms hits his Nightmare On Helms Street finisher on Scurll and pins him for a two count heading into a commercial break.

Coming out of the break, Scurll had a table set up at ringside. Helms and Scurll exchange strikes on the apron. Scurll gets Helms up into a Fireman's Carry position. Scurll slams Helms through the table at ringside. Scurll rolls Helms into the ring and pins him for a two count. Scurll pours thumbtacks in the ring. Helms elbows Scurll. Scurll connects with a boot to Helms. Scurll snaps the finger of Helms. Helms Chokeslams Scurll on to the thumbtacks. They censor the tacks in Scurll's back. Helms pins Scurll for a two count. Helms goes for a Shining Wizard, Scurll ducks it and low blows him. Scurll grabs a handful of thumbtacks and pours them into the mouth of Helms before kicking him in the face. Helms hits his Graduation finisher on Helms on to the thumbtacks. Scurll pins Helms for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

- So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance. The Elite's Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) make their entrance. The ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) (c) vs. So Cal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

After a brief exchange, Sky hits a Hurricanruna on Nick. Nick hits a Springboard Arm-Drag on Sky. Sky hits a Senton to the outside on The Briscoes. Kazarian jumps over the top rope and hits a Hurricanruna at ringside on Mark. Sky sends Jay into ring. Nick and Matt both kick Jay in the back of his head in the corner. Sky sweeps the legs of Jay. Kazarian dropkicks Jay in the corner.

Late in the match, Nick inadvertently hits an enziguri on the referee. Mark throws a chair at Nick. Mark eventually exchanges strikes with Kazarian. Jay hits Kazarian in the back with a chair. Jay inadvertently throws a chair at Mark as Kazarian gets out of the way. Sky hits a Cutter on Jay on the apron. Sky assists Kazarian with a Lung Blower on Mark. Kazarian pins Mark for the win.

Winners: So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian)

- Christopher Daniels comes to the ring with a neck brace on. Daniels, Kazarian, and Sky celebrate in the ring as the show comes to a close.