ROH Global Wars Results (11/8): EVIL And SANADA Vs. Bully Ray And Silas Young, Tetsuya Naito

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour continued last night with night two in Lowell, Massachusetts. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeating the teams of The Young Bucks, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA and TKO O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* Matt Taven def. BUSHI
* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson def. The Bouncers
* Flip Gordon def. Frankie Kazarian
* Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai def. Jenny Rose (Non-Title Match)
* Scorpio Sky def. Jay Briscoe
* EVIL and SANADA def. Bully Ray and Silas Young
* ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)
* IWGP U.S. Champion Cody def. Mark Briscoe (Non-Title Match)
.@CodyRhodes right on the money! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/iEmhwnO9uk
* Tetsuya Naito def. Hangman Page
Look out, we've got a full blown TRANQUILO-off between @theAdamPage and @s_d_naito! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/s3s4Qhhxmf
Page looking for the Rite of Passage, but @s_d_naito counters with... DESTINOOOOOOOOO! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/WshZXTxNgH
* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham def. The Young Bucks, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA and TKO O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia
.@TheJonGresham ALL DAY! @TheJonGresham EVERY DAY! ? #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/5Ay9QkYsHr
ROH's next stop is tonight in Buffalo, NY. Here's the card:
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI
* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)
* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page
* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL
* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young
* Dalton Castle vs. TK O'Ryan
* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys