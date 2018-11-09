ROH Global Wars Results (11/8): EVIL And SANADA Vs. Bully Ray And Silas Young, Tetsuya Naito

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour continued last night with night two in Lowell, Massachusetts. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeating the teams of The Young Bucks, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA and TKO O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Matt Taven def. BUSHI

* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson def. The Bouncers

* Flip Gordon def. Frankie Kazarian

* Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai def. Jenny Rose (Non-Title Match)

* Scorpio Sky def. Jay Briscoe

* EVIL and SANADA def. Bully Ray and Silas Young

* ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* IWGP U.S. Champion Cody def. Mark Briscoe (Non-Title Match)

* Tetsuya Naito def. Hangman Page

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham def. The Young Bucks, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA and TKO O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

ROH's next stop is tonight in Buffalo, NY. Here's the card:

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

* Dalton Castle vs. TK O'Ryan

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys