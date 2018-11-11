ROH Global Wars Results (11/11): Jay Lethal Vs. Kenny King, Young Bucks In Action

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour was in Toronto tonight with ROH Champion Jay Lethal defeating Kenny King in the main event for the ROH World Championship.

Below are the full results:

* Karen Q defeated Kaitlin Diemond

* The Briscoes defeated EVIL and SANADA

* Matt Taven defeated Christopher Daniels

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Vinny & TK (The Kingdom)

* Hangman Adam Page defeated Chuckie T

* Flip Gordon defeated Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated Super Smash Bros (ROH Tag Team Title Match)

* Juice Robinson defeated Trent Barreta

* Young Bucks defeated Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defeated Kenny King (ROH World Championship Title Match)

ROH's next event is the Final Battle PPV on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.