ROH Survival Of The Fittest Results: Who Received A Future Title Shot?, New Champions Crowned

ROH Survival of the Fittest took place tonight in Columbus, Ohio with Marty Scurll winning the Survival of the Fittest tournament and earn a future ROH World Championship match. Also, The Kingdom defeated Cody and The Young Bucks to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Champions.
Below are the full results:
* Christopher Daniels defeated Beer City Bruiser (SOTF First Round Match)
* Adam Page defeated Colin Delaney and Dalton Castle (SOTF First Round Match)
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Tracy Williams (SOTF First Round Match)
* Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated Flip Gordon and Andrew Everett (SOTF First Round Match)
* PJ Black defeated Luchasaurus (SOTF First Round Match)
* Marty Scurll defeated Silas Young and Stuka Jr. (SOTF First Round Match)
* Madison Rayne defeated Britt Baker (Qualifier for Four Corner Survival WOH Title Match at Final Battle PPV)
The Kingdom defeated Cody and The Young Bucks (c) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Championship)
* Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb defeated Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian
* Marty Scurll defeated Christopher Daniels, Adam Page, PJ Black, Jonathan Gresham, and Guerrero Maya Jr. in an elimination match to win the Survival of the Fittest tournament and receive a future ROH World Title shot.
