Roman Reigns Makes Appearance At College Football Game (Video)

Last month, Roman Reigns announced on Raw he's been living with leukemia for the past 11 years and it had returned. Reigns then relinquished the WWE Universal Championship because he said he wouldn't be able to fulfill his duties as champion.

Earlier this month, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said Reigns had just begun his treatment and a time frame for his return to WWE are a long way off.

Thank you to everyone who's reached out...I can't put into words what it means to me.



Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I'm going to spend time with my family and focus on health.



Thank you - Joe/Roman — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 23, 2018

Earlier today, Reigns (who previous played for Georgia Tech) was in attendance for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldog college football game. Reigns gave a quick comment before the game got started.

"I'm the real big dog here," Reigns said. "To hell with Georgia, baby."

As noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, despite fans' outrage, Reigns' leukemia battle is going to find its way into the feud between WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, although there was no word on how often it will be brought up. On this past week's Raw, Ambrose made a reference to it in a promo.

"We're all gonna get what we deserve," Ambrose said. "I mean look at Roman. For Roman's part and what Roman did in The Shield, he has to answer to the man upstairs. But what's worse, is you have to answer to me."