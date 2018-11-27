Ronda Rousey Leads Team After RAW Goes Off The Air, Curt Hawkins - Ember Moon Backstage Video, Elias

- As noted, Curt Hawkins will be replacing Braun Strowman in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. He will team with Ember Moon to face Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox on this week's episode. Above is post-RAW video of Kayla Braxton talking to Ember and Hawkins after Ember's win over Fox. Hawkins says they're a match made in heaven because he hasn't won and she hasn't lost. Hawkins, who has lost 236 straight matches since returning to WWE, believes his losing streak will finally come to an end.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya and Moon defeat Tamina Snuka, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The finish saw Rousey force Liv to tap to the armbar.

See Also Braun Strowman Shows Bruise And Sends Warning, TLC Storyline Update

- This week's RAW also saw General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley destroy Elias after a No DQ match that saw Lashley get the win. Corbin tweeted the following on swinging steel chairs like former MLB player Frank Thomas. You can also see the match and the beatdown below: