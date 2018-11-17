Ronda Rousey On How She Feels About Facing Charlotte This Early, Taking Her First Chair Shot (Video)

As seen above, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey did a Q&A video on her YouTube channel as she prepares to face Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Regarding her match with Flair, Rousey said she would have preferred to get more experience under her belt before facing Flair, but she's ready.

"If it was my absolute preference I would probably choose to have more experience and be more developed in the ring before I would have the opportunity to share it with someone like Charlotte Flair," Rousey said. "But you know, opportunities come when they come. I'm ready to seize it, I've succeeded at crazier things before and I was thrown into the WWE deep end since day one, and I haven't drowned yet. Keep sending them my way, I'll keep doing my absolute best to keep surpassing expectations."

See Also Charlotte Flair Has Major Praise For Ronda Rousey

Rousey was also asked about taking her first steel chair shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on Monday's RAW.

"It was so cool, it was really, really cool," Rousey said of her first chair shot. "It was really cool, actually, to get my first chair shot. I was almost honored to be in that kind of setting, to get my first chair shot."

Rousey added that it's a "slippery slope" to get addicted to things like chair shots and she can see how she might argue that she can take more than two. She said she's an "envelope pusher" and it's probably not a good "Pandora's Box" for her to get into. Rousey also talked about how she didn't realize she had a big bruise on her leg from one of the chair shots until she was sitting at home a few days after the angle.