Ronda Rousey Rips "Millennial Man" Becky Lynch For Not Being Able To Take A Real Punch

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and posted choice words for Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Rousey taunted Becky for not being cleared to compete in their Survivor Series match on Sunday, calling her The Millennial Man. Rousey wrote, "Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy."



Regarding her match with Flair at Survivor Series, Rousey gave Flair some props but said she's just a stand-in for the beating. Rousey said she will send Lynch a piece of Flair as a souvenir.

As noted earlier today, WWE still has plans to do Lynch vs. Rousey, likely at WrestleMania 35.

You can see Rousey's full post below.

@beckylynchwwe I'm really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center. Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy. And have fun watching Korean soap operas on Netflix or whatever the hell the Millennial Man does with her free time. Don't worry I'm not the back stabbing cheap shotting ambushing cowardly type, so you're perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you're finally ready for your comeuppance. I want you 100% healed up, prepared, and looking me in the eye when the bell rings. Lemmie know when you're done healing your boo boos and ready for me to serve you your ass on a silver platter with your avocado toast. I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving. She poked the bear and ran like a bat outta hell when the bear awoke - Feeding me her favorite frienemy and fellow #FAUXhorsewoman @charlottewwe is a new level of manipulative cowardice, even for The Millennial Man. @charlottewwe is a Superfight and I've always wanted to fight her - but she's just the stand in for the beating @beckylynchwwe has coming to her this Sunday. I'll be sending The Champ a choice piece of Charlotte as a souvenir #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 #4horsewomenVSfauxhorsewomen

bob sagot contributed to this article.