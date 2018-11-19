Ronda Rousey Shows Bruises & Threatens Charlotte, Braun Strowman Stat, Survivor Series Recap Video

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in this new video.

- Braun Strowman picked up 4 eliminations in last night's men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match at Survivor Series. He joins Roman Reigns as the only male Superstar to eliminate 4 others in the same match. Aja Kong is the only female to do it.

See Also Steve Austin Gives Big Props To Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey, Rousey Sends A Warning To Flair

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey confirmed on Twitter that she will be at tonight's episode from Los Angeles. Rousey tweeted this photo of what the side of her face looks like following the brutal attack from Charlotte Flair last night.

Rousey also posted this Instagram warning to Flair:

I will be at Raw tonight. No one can stop me.https://t.co/oh2sSmTrVE pic.twitter.com/1jgPQedHPu — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 19, 2018

Another year for the red brand at #SurvivorSeries - happy to get a win for #Raw.... but so sorry for how it happened... a DQ win isn't a true victory, and I wasn't there to just get a W. I was there to defeat @charlottewwe and I failed. @charlottewwe may run and hide from me at Smackdown for now. For now. But mark my words, I will find a way to exact my vengeance...