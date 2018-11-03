Sasha Banks Teases Dream Tag Match, Pat McAfee Appears On UpUpDownDown, WWE Evolution Photo Booth

- Above, NXT TakeOver guest panelist, Pat McAfee (aka Peyton Manning), joined The New Day to play some Gang Beasts and talk about his podcast and various online projects.

- WWE put a photo booth backstage for WWE Evolution (full results here) and then posted a gallery of The Bella Twins, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Trish Stratus, and other WWE stars' photos.

- "We Want Women's Tag Championship" signs have been making the rounds at a couple recent WWE events and have since been getting tweeted out by WWE Superstars, both past and present. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted it out and Sasha Banks retweeted her, "Divas of Doom vs. #BossNHugConnection" with some "thinking" emojis. "The Divas of Doom" was Beth Phoenix and Natalya's tag name from August of 2011 until March of 2012.