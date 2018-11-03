Scott Hall Tells Vince McMahon He’s Ready To Go To Saudi Arabia With NWO Next Time (Video)

WWE has faced a lot of criticism and backlash for their decision to go forward with WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and Scott Hall, who was a part of the 2 Sweet nWo Reunion show last weekend, shared his thoughts on the matter. While speaking to The Hannibal TV, Hall said that WWE made the right decision by going to Saudi Arabia, and also spoke about Hogan being welcomed back to the WWE.

"Well, Kevin and I just did an nWo Reunion last weekend at Hulk's Beach Shop in Orlando with WWE's blessing", said Hall. "It's the first time Hulk's been welcomed back into the fold, and I'm happy he's back. There's a lot of backlash (regarding WWE Crown Jewel) but I saw JBL on a show last weekend talking about… by boycotting stuff, that doesn't solve anything. He used Cuba as a reference. We boycotted Cuba forever, and what did that get us? Nothing. Nothing changed there. The people, their quality of life never improved. So I agree with that.

"Staying away is not the answer. Plus we're not a bunch of politicians. We're entertainers, we're 'rasslers', we're not involved in all that global stuff. That's the way I look at it. I'd be happy to go Vince. If you want to bring the nWo over there the next time, let me know."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

