Seth Rollins Drops The WWE RAW Tag Team Titles In Handicap Match On Tonight's Show (Photos, Videos)

The Authors of Pain defeated Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions on tonight's WWE RAW from Manchester, England.
Rollins was ordered to defend the titles by Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. He was attacked after the match by his former partner, Dean Ambrose.
This is the first main roster title run for Akam and Rezar. Rollins and Ambrose held the titles since winning them from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on October 22 but they never actually defended them together as Ambrose turned heel on Rollins after the win.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
