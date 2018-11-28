Seth Rollins Kills Rumor On WWE Pulling His Finisher, Matt Hardy Addresses Comment On His WWE Status

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to shoot down a rumor on his Curb Stomp finisher being pulled from his arsenal.

The rumor stated that Rollins won't be using the Curb Stomp on WWE TV right now due to an issue with NBCUniversal and the USA Network. The report claimed NBCU voiced concern about the move weeks ago and that Rollins would be using the Falcon Arrow as his replacement finisher until the situation is resolved.

That rumor is false. Rollins responded to the rumor on Twitter and wrote, "[laugh emojis] your source is incorrect bubba."

???? your source is incorrect bubba. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 27, 2018

- That wasn't the only claim killed on Twitter today by a WWE Superstar as Matt Hardy addresses a fan tweet on his WWE status, seen below. Hardy confirmed that he has not retired.

A fan noted that WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig wrestled his last WWE match against Matt, and that Matt's "last WWE match" involved Hennig's son, Curtis Axel of The B Team. Matt responded and said his last WWE match hasn't happened yet. Hardy has been out of action for a few months now while he deals with injuries but he insists he is not retired.