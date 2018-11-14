Daniel Bryan's WWE Title Photo Shoot (Video), Seth Rollins On Shinsuke Nakamura "Dream Match", NXT

- Above is backstage video of Daniel Bryan's first photo shoot with the WWE Title following his heel turn and win over AJ Styles in last night's SmackDown main event. Bryan will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode, the final show before the "Takeover: War Games II" event:

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

* Lacey Evans vs. enhancement talent Karissa Rivera

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly vs. Hanson to earn the advantage in War Games

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter this morning and wrote the following on facing WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view: