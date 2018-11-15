Seth Rollins On Shinsuke Nakamura Being Special, Memorable Randy Savage Promos (Video), AJ Styles

- As noted, today would have been the 66th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. WWE posted this video looking at 6 memorable interviews from Mr. Madness.

- The Asbury Park Press has published comments WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made back in June of this year on WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who he will face in a non-title match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. The comments were unpublished until now.

"Shinsuke's great, man," said Rollins. "He's a generational talent. They don't come along like him very often and he's a special cat, just a crazy guy to be around. (He's) just got so much charisma and so much going on for him."

- WWE's "AJ Styles: Most Phenomenal Matches" DVD has been officially released and can be purchased on Amazon at a sale price via this link. The three-disc set has a run time of 540 minutes with 20 matches, 11 chapters and new interview footage with Styles. Below is the synopsis and trailer for the set:

Since joining WWE in 2016, AJ Styles has truly become "The Face That Runs the Place" on SmackDown Live, impressing audiences with unbelievable athleticism and undeniable fortitude. For the first time ever, WWE Home Video collects AJ Styles' most phenomenal matchups from his first two years in WWE featuring unforgettable bouts with John Cena, Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and more!