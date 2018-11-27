Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Doesn't Stand A Chance, WWE NXT Stars To Defend At EVOLVE, Charlotte

- Above is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Dolph Ziggler on last night's RAW.

"It wasn't just a message to Dean Ambrose, it was a message to everybody - I'm not to be messed with," Rollins said of the win. "Dolph went out and called himself the best in the world. I love that he thinks that about himself because he comes into the ring, he tests himself and he find out who the true best in the world is. And Ambrose, he's been playing mind games. He's been trying to get inside my head, and I get it. I understand. He's trying to find an advantage but what he's got to do is watch what I just did out there. He has to understand that at TLC, that's what he has to deal with. I burn it down every night, I am the best in the world, I am a fighting champion. Ambrose doesn't stand a chance."

- WWN Live has announced the following matches with WWE NXT Superstars for their December shows in New York:

December 15 at La Boom in Woodside, Queens:

* Main Event: Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin

* EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner vs. Austin Theory

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The LAX vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff

December 16 at the NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, Long Island:

* Main Event: EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits & Darby Allin vs. The LAX & Austin Theory

* Main Event #2: Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter during last night's RAW and send the following taunt to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, reminding her of the recent beatdown from "Ken" the kendo stick: