Shane McMahon Wins The WWE World Cup (Photos, Videos)

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup tournament at tonight's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was announced as the best in the world.
Shane defeated Dolph Ziggler in the finals. The Miz was originally supposed to face Ziggler for the World Cup trophy but they did a ringside injury angle that saw Miz suffer an ankle injury. Shane interrupted the announcement on Miz forfeiting and declared his spot in the finals to represent the blue brand.
The tournament went like this:
First Round: Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton
First Round: The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy
First Round: WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley
First Round: Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Semi-finals: The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio
Semi-finals: Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins
Finals: Shane McMahon defeated Dolph Ziggler
Below are photos and videos from the tournament:
