Shaul Guerrero Thanks Eddie And Vickie Guerrero, Women's Survivor Series 2017 Match, WWE Network

- Above is the full Women's Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown Traditional Survivor Series Match from 2017. The red brand featured Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and Nia Jax against the blue brand's Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina. Asuka would be the sole survivor when she defeated both Tamina and Natalya at the end of the match.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - WWE Ride Along (following Raw)

* Tuesday - WWE Marquee Matches (11pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3pm and 4pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), and NXT (8pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Marquee Matches (8pm ET), Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET)

* Friday - WWE Marquee Matches (7pm ET), This Week in WWE (7:30pm ET)

* Saturday - NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show (6pm ET), NXT TakeOver: WarGames (7pm ET), and WWE Chronicle: Dean Ambrose (9:30pm ET)

* Sunday - Survivor Series Kickoff (5pm ET), Survivor Series PPV (7pm ET), and WWE 365: AJ Styles (11pm ET)

- Daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, Shaul Guerrero, tweeted out thanks to both of her parents for paving the way for her to work in pro wrestling. Shaul is currently on Lucha Underground and works as a ring announcer for Women's of Wrestling. From 2010 until 2014, Shaul trained in WWE's development territories Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT. After taking a couple years off, she return to wrestling earlier this year.

My family paved the way for me to be here worked harder than I knew, sacrificed and roughed it beyond my understanding so I could shine too. @VickieGuerrero thank you for the loan mom?? and for breaking the mold with being the first woman in our family to get in that ring and pic.twitter.com/MotMxXxLuo — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 9, 2018