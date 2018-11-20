Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He Shaved His Head

As previously noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. During the interview, Michaels discussed why he shaved his head. Additionally, Michaels talked about his blossoming acting career.

According to Michaels, he snipped his iconic locks for a role in the film 90 Feet From Home.

"Before this storyline started, I was doing a movie! I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that's why I ended up shaving it for the movie. And then, I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, 'do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I'm just going to go ahead and leave it that way.' And It was thinning up there anyway, man, and so it was better to just chop it all off." Michaels added, "and now, it has gotten to where my wife likes it and [Edge and Christian] know the short stuff is much easier to manage."

Also during the podcast, Michaels shared that he is enjoying acting. While 'HBK' divulged that The Marine 6 movie is different from the other movies in the franchise, his most favorite role has been his character in 90 Feet From Home.

"I've really enjoyed [acting] and so The Marine is coming out relatively soon. I got to see it, and, I mean, it turned out well. It's different than all the other ones. There's some humor in there. And, obviously, Mike [Mizanin] and Becky [Lynch], speaking as far as I know, I think they did a great job. And I think this one was a ton of fun. But the [film] in Texas, [Edge and Christian] know, my brothers from the Great White North, [Chris] Jericho too, knows that there has always been this artsy-fartsy side of me." Michaels continued, "well, you guys have always been onboard when I've wanted to throw some real emotion into a match and this was a role, like I said, I was playing this angry abusive drunk guy. And then, he gets into a car wreck and kills a woman and her child. He goes to jail and he comes out and his kids are grown and they've sort of turned into him. He's now repentant, and remorseful, and also trying to mend his relationship with his boys.

"It's one of those things where you're looking for a happy ending and it doesn't happen," Michaels added. "So it was really neat and a pretty deep role. And like I said, that's why I was so into it. That's why I shaved my head and everything else because it was me getting to go somewhere, certainly from an acting standpoint that I've never been, and playing the drunk, and weeping, and crying, and it was really, really cool/challenging. And all the films I've done have been a great deal of fun, but this one was easily the most satisfying because it was just so incredibly intimate and deep."

