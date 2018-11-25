Shayna Baszler Responds To Becky Lynch's Tweet, Survivor Series Behind The Scenes, WWE Tag Champs

- The above video is a backstage look at the competitors from Team Raw and Team SmackDown from Survivor Series. The PPV happened last Sunday where Team Raw dominated Team SmackDown, 6-0 (6-1, if the Kickoff match is counted). Some of the matches included WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeating WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan, RAW Tag Team Champions AOP defeating SmackDown Champions The Bar, and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey beating Charlotte Flair because of DQ finish.

- WWE posted a "Hall of SmackDown Tag Team Champions" gallery on their Twitter. The gallery included current champions, The Bar, along with past champions, The New Day, The Bludgeon Brothers, The Usos, American Alpha, The Wyatt Family, and Heath Slater & Rhyno. You can view the Tweet below:

Here are ALL of the Superstars who have held the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! https://t.co/KW67zTiPOG — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018

See Also Sean Waltman Thinks Ronda Rousey - Shayna Baszler Feud Will Be Money

- NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler didn't take to kindly when WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted to Ronda Rousey and named dropped her: "I've never seen a judo 'master' get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I'm convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna?" Baszler replied back, "Don't try to name drop me in this attention grab, I'm too busy holding down the division you couldn't. #ShaynaTwoTime." You can read the Twitter exchange below:

I've never seen a judo 'master' get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I'm convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna? https://t.co/i4IdOP8ESh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 23, 2018