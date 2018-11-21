Sonya Deville Can't Trust Mandy Rose (Video), WWE NXT News For Today & Tonight, SmackDown Visitors

- As noted, Tuesday marked one year since Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debuts on WWE RAW. Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to the former Absolution members backstage at last night's SmackDown. Rose talks about how they've been best friends since getting called up. Deville interrupts and says she can't trust Rose any longer. Rose goes on and says it's surreal as this is just the beginning for both of them.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network will see the NXT UK Women's Title tournament continue. Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin and Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith will also air.

Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature matches taped before Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Keith Lee vs. enhancement talent Fidel Bravo, Lars Sullivan vs. another enhancement talent and Nikki Cross vs. Candice LeRae were taped.

- Comedians Kristian Harloff and Jeff Dye were among those at ringside for last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles, as seen in the photo below. Harloff is a former WWE creative team writer.