Special Look At The Rock's Titan Games Course, More WWE Tryout Videos, Fans On Takeover Matches

- Above and below are more clips from the recent WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany. Above is video of the prospects showing off their skills in front of local media and below is video of the talents working out with the Special Olympics of Germany athletes.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event. As of this writing, 49% voted for the big War Games main event while 23% voted for Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano, 16% for The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and 12% for the 2 of 3 Falls Match between Kairi Sane and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

- Today's episode of The Ellen Show featured a segment where Executive Producer Andy Lassner did a run-through of the Titan Games course. The Rock's new competition series premieres on Thursday, January 3 on NBC.