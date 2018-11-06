Wrestling Inc.

Spoiler: Big Call-Up At Today's WWE SmackDown Tapings? (Video)

By Marc Middleton | November 06, 2018
WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her main roster TV debut at today's WWE SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England.

Cross came out with the rest of SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) to answer an open challenge from SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch ended up winning the match by submission.

Below are photos and videos from the match, which will air on tonight's episode:






