Spoiler: Big Call-Up At Today's WWE SmackDown Tapings? (Video)

WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her main roster TV debut at today's WWE SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England.

Cross came out with the rest of SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) to answer an open challenge from SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch ended up winning the match by submission.

Below are photos and videos from the match, which will air on tonight's episode:

SANITY ARE HERE AND THEY HAVE NIKKI CROSS WITH THEM!!



IT'S CROSS VS LYNCH!!#SDLive #SDLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/PojCQOMa32 — Adam Cailler (@acailler) November 6, 2018