Spoiler: Big Title Change At Today's RAW TV Tapings

The Authors of Pain are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Akam and Rezar defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at today's WWE RAW tapings in Manchester, England to win the titles. Rollins came out for an in-ring promo and had both title belts with him. He was interrupted by Akam, Rezar and WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, which led to the title match. Rollins' former partner Dean Ambrose attacked him after the match.

Below are a few shots from the title change:

