Spoiler: NJPW Star To Debut At ROH Final Battle PPV

At last night's Ring of Honor TV tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania it was announced Jonathan Gresham will face Zack Sabre Jr. at ROH Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14. This will be Sabre's first match with ROH.

Sabre Jr. wasn't live at last night's tapings, but showed up via video during Gresham's segment.

Omg yes @TheJonGresham vs zack sabre Jr at final battle this going to amazing pic.twitter.com/Ra3GfVoaG5 — ashley ludwin (@gbtyfan07) November 3, 2018

ROH also announced Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai will defend her title in a Four Corner Survival Match against three yet to be determined opponents. Over the next couple weeks there will be qualifying matches to find out who her opponents will be.

Below is the current card:

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Four Corner Survival ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham