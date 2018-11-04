Wrestling Inc.

Spoiler: NJPW Star To Debut At ROH Final Battle PPV

By Joshua Gagnon | November 04, 2018

At last night's Ring of Honor TV tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania it was announced Jonathan Gresham will face Zack Sabre Jr. at ROH Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14. This will be Sabre's first match with ROH.

Sabre Jr. wasn't live at last night's tapings, but showed up via video during Gresham's segment.


ROH also announced Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai will defend her title in a Four Corner Survival Match against three yet to be determined opponents. Over the next couple weeks there will be qualifying matches to find out who her opponents will be.


Below is the current card:

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Four Corner Survival ROH Women of Honor World Championship)
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Results

NJPW Power Struggle Results

Most Popular

Back To Top