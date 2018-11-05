Spoiler On Team RAW Vs. Team SmackDown WWE Survivor Series Plans

The current plan is to do two big 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination matches at the November 18 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The men's match is set to feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio, according to PWInsider. The plan as of today was to have Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin in one corner with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in the other corner.

Regarding the women's match, we know that Alexa Bliss will be the Team Captain for the women's team but she will not be wrestling.

WWE is currently taping tonight's RAW in England. Stay tuned for more RAW and Survivor Series updates.