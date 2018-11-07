Spoiler Update On WWE TLC Matches

The SAP Center is now advertising Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view, not Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre.

The arena is now advertising the following for TLC:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view will also feature the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals.