Wrestling Inc.

Spoilers For NXT UK TV Tapings (Liverpool - Day One): Multiple Matches Set For TakeOver: Blackpool

By Joshua Gagnon | November 24, 2018

Here are spoilers from today's TV tapings in Liverpool (h/t @DeiOwen).

* Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels (Dark Match)

* NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12 is announced.

* Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK Women's Championship against Toni Storm at TakeOver.


* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams (with Amir Jordan)

* Eddie Dennis defeated Dan Moloney via DQ (Post-match, Dave Mastiff out to attack Dennis.)

* T-Bone and Saxon Huxley defeated Jack Starz and Tucker

* Joe Coffey defeated Ligero

* Marcel Barthel defeated Mark Andrews (Fabian Aichner in for the distraction.)

* Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Wild Boar and Jay Melrose


* Josh Morrell vs. Dave Mastiff doesn't take place due to Eddie Dennis attacking Morrell on the stage.

* Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship (Post-match, Ripley beats up Purrazzo, Storm out to make the save.)


* Travis Banks defeated Jamie Ahmed (Post-match, Devlin comes out to cut a promo on Banks.)

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams

* Jinny defeated Candyfloss


* Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (Seven and Bate are headed to TakeOver to challenge for the currently vacant NXT UK Tag Titles.)


* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will take on Joe Coffey at TakeOver: Blackpool.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top