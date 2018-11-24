Spoilers For NXT UK TV Tapings (Liverpool - Day One): Multiple Matches Set For TakeOver: Blackpool

Here are spoilers from today's TV tapings in Liverpool (h/t @DeiOwen).

* Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels (Dark Match)

* NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12 is announced.

* Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK Women's Championship against Toni Storm at TakeOver.

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley for the UK Women's Title at Takeover! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/vYT3yjvUb8 — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 24, 2018

* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams (with Amir Jordan)

* Eddie Dennis defeated Dan Moloney via DQ (Post-match, Dave Mastiff out to attack Dennis.)

* T-Bone and Saxon Huxley defeated Jack Starz and Tucker

* Joe Coffey defeated Ligero

* Marcel Barthel defeated Mark Andrews (Fabian Aichner in for the distraction.)

* Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Wild Boar and Jay Melrose

Grizzled Young Vets def. Wild Boar and Primate. 50/50 reaction for Gibson in his hometown. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/vSd3GINdzJ — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 24, 2018

* Josh Morrell vs. Dave Mastiff doesn't take place due to Eddie Dennis attacking Morrell on the stage.

* Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship (Post-match, Ripley beats up Purrazzo, Storm out to make the save.)

* Travis Banks defeated Jamie Ahmed (Post-match, Devlin comes out to cut a promo on Banks.)

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams

* Jinny defeated Candyfloss

* Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (Seven and Bate are headed to TakeOver to challenge for the currently vacant NXT UK Tag Titles.)

Moustache Mountain advance to Takeover to challenge for the tag titles by defeating Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/FO1qsOe0VG — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 24, 2018

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will take on Joe Coffey at TakeOver: Blackpool.