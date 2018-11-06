Spoilers: More Big WWE Survivor Series Matches Revealed

It was announced at today's WWE SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England that new RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar at WWE Survivor Series.

It was also announced that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will be on the men's Team SmackDown while the co-Captains will be Daniel Bryan and The Miz. It looks like a Traditional Elimination match with tag teams was also revealed. Stay tuned for more Survivor Series updates once the tapings have wrapped.

Below is what looks to be the updated spoiler card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, TBA (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. TBA

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Tag Teams Match

TBA vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)

Stay tuned for more updates on the Survivor Series card.