** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | November 05, 2018
WWE taped the following matches today in Manchester, England for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley

* The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

