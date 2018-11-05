WWE taped the following matches today in Manchester, England for this week's Main Event episode:
* Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley
* The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
WWE taped the following matches today in Manchester, England for this week's Main Event episode:
* Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley
* The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Live WWE RAW Spoilers From England
Lance Anoa'i On Roman Reigns Battling Leukemia
WWE Star Wants To Go Bald, First Episode Of Ronda Rousey's Dojo, Lars Sullivan Vs. Velveteen Dream
Former ROH World Champion Arrested
John Cena Signing Near RAW, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Ride Along Clip, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
Riott Squad To Get WWE Evolution Re-Match On Raw
WWE Announcer Responds To Criticism, Paige - Lana Drama (Video), Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks
News On Why Shane McMahon Won World Cup
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Future
WWE RAW Star Gets Married (Photos), Becky Lynch Tells Seth Rollins She's "The Man," Jey Uso
Backstage News On Original WWE Crown Jewel Plans
Backstage News On Major Changes To WWE Survivor Series Plans
Bruce Prichard Talks Chyna And Stephanie McMahon's Backstage Relationship During Triple H Affair
Note On How Long Triple H May Be Out Of Action, WWE Edits Rey Mysterio's Mask During Crown Jewel
Daniel Bryan - WWE Overseas Tour Update