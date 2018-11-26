Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | November 26, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Ichiban Drunk

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil defeated Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder and The B Team defeated Tyler Breeze and The Ascension

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top