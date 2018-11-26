SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:
* Titus O'Neil defeated Mojo Rawley
* Zack Ryder and The B Team defeated Tyler Breeze and The Ascension
