Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti

* Lacey Evans defeated enhancement talent Karissa Rivera

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly defeated Hanson to earn the advantage at War Games. There was interference from both teams in this match

* Lars Sullivan defeated The Velveteen Dream due to interference from NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa attacks Dream after the match but Dream turns it around and gets the upperhand until officials break it up. Dream raised and posed with the NXT Title belt as the crowd cheered loudly