Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty. The losers attacked the winners after the match, upset with losing via roll-up. The Mighty destroyed Burch and Lorcan, then left them laid out

* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel. EC3 cut a post-match promo and said he's coming for Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era

* Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne. Yim won with Eat Defeat in a decent back and forth match

* Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee. Lots of rest-holds early on in this match but the last minute or two was fun. Lars won with an impressive Freak Accident. After the match, Kona Reeves came out and talked about how disappointing Keith is, and how he disappointed his friends and family. Reeves said he doesn't see what's so limitless about Lee. He said everyone should be loving Kona, not Keith. Reeves said he will become NXT Champion in 2019. He tried to attack Lee but Lee left him laying