Staples Center Donates $10K In Roman Reigns' Name, HHH & Stephanie McMahon Receive Check (Video)

WWE has announced that the Staples Center in Los Angeles donated $10,000 in Roman Reigns' name to Children's Health of Dallas, at Reigns' request.

The arena showed their appreciation to WWE for a successful Survivor Series Weekend by making the donation to a charity of Reigns' choice. Reigns is currently away from WWE fighting his second battle with leukemia.

Staples Center President Lee Zeidman presented a $10,000 check to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at this week's RAW. Above is video from the presentation and below are Twitter comments along with WWE's announcement:

STAPLES Center donates $10,000 to charity in honor of Roman Reigns The STAPLES Center in Los Angeles has made a generous donation of $10,000 in Roman Reigns' name to Children's Health Dallas at The Big Dog's request. The venue, which is hosting the third of four consecutive nights of WWE action with tonight's Raw, showed its appreciation for WWE by making the donation to the charity of Reigns' choice. After revealing his battle with leukemia and relinquishing the Universal Championship, Reigns received words of encouragement from patients at Children's Health Dallas, and his choice to have STAPLES Center donate the money to them was undoubtedly The Big Dog's way of saying "thank you." STAPLES Center president Lee Zeidman presented the check to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE COO Triple H before Raw. In addition to Raw, the STAPLES Center hosted Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: WarGames II and last night's Survivor Series and will also be the site of tomorrow's SmackDown LIVE.