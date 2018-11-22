Second Steel Cage Match And Women's Bout Added To WWE Starrcade, Updated Card

The Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins match scheduled for Starrcade this Saturday has been changed from a street fight to a steel cage match. As noted, another steel cage match is advertised for the show with AJ Styles battling Samoa Joe. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is now scheduled for the show as well.

Starrcade takes place this Saturday at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. As noted, the event will not air live on the WWE Network but a one-hour special will air this Sunday at 8pm ET. It is not known what matches and segments will make the broadcast.

Below is the card for Saturday's show. We would appreciate a report for the event, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.

Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

Steel Cage Match

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

The Miz vs. Rusev (with Lana)

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV

Appearances by Sasha Banks & Bayley