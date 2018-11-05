Wrestling Inc.

Stephanie McMahon RAW Return Segment Revealed, Paul Heyman On Managing Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton

By Marc Middleton | November 05, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Randy Orton making his entrance at the weekend live event in Cardiff, Wales. Orton defeated Jeff Hardy with the RKO at that show.

- RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will return to WWE TV on next Monday's RAW from Kansas City. Stephanie will be there to address the recent WWE World Cup tournament win by her brother, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. It sounds like Stephanie's return could be part of the build to the RAW vs. SmackDown feud at Survivor Series.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter tonight before RAW and wrote the following on managing new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 30 years after leading the Original Midnight Express in WCW:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Results

NJPW Power Struggle Results

WWE Shop Daily Deal: 15% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top