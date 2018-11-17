Stephanie McMahon Visits WWE Exhibit At Gallery1988 (Photo), Fans On War Games, League Of Legends

- Above is the full League of Legends battle from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, filmed before the recent set of WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. This is also available on the WWE Network for viewing. Team WWE (Gamer Imaqtpie, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) faces off against Team NXT (Gamer Tyler1, Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano).

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will win tonight's War Games main event at Takeover in Los Angeles. As of this writing, 55% voted for The Undisputed Era while the rest voted for the team of The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

- As noted, WWE partnered with Gallery1988 for a special art exhibit in Los Angeles during Survivor Series weekend. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon visited the exhibit this morning for a special preview. Below is a photo with her comments. We will have more on the gallery later.

We just got a surprise early visitor for our WWE show. Come see what she saw from 7-9 PM at 7308 Melrose Ave. Don't miss it!!! ?? @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/n7n9eoH2c2 — Gallery1988 (@Galleries1988) November 17, 2018