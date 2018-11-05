Stephanie McMahon Wins Award, Rare Tommaso Ciampa Indie Match Released (Video), WWE NXT UK Matches

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare indie match with WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa faces Mike Bailey, Rudeboy Riley and Luke Hawx for the Tier 1 Title at the first-ever Tier 1 Wrestling event, which took place on July 10, 2015 in Queens, NY. Ciampa would then sign with WWE in early 2016.

- WWE Network will air two more episodes of the WWE NXT UK series this Wednesday. The episodes will begin at 3pm ET and 4pm ET instead of 4pm ET and 5pm ET. The first show will feature Danny Burch vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne plus an "emphatic statement" from the team of The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang. The second episode will feature Trent Seven confronting Zack Gibson plus Wolfgang and The Coffeys vs. Mark Andrews, Ashton Smith and Flash Morgan Webster.

- WWE COO Stephanie McMahon won the first-ever Wish Spirit Award from Make-A-Wish of Connecticut last night. She posted the following on being honored:

So humbled to receive the first Wish Spirit Award tonight from @MakeAWishCT. This award truly goes to all the Wish kids and their families. Kids should not get sick, period, and we take for granted their ability to swim, go trick or treating, or even walk up stairs. Thank you to everyone who helps grant their wishes and make dreams come true. #CTWishNight ?