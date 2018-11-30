Steve Austin Talks About Which RAW Stars He Would Have Liked To Have Worked In WWE

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin participated in a fan Q&A session from The Broken Skull Ranch 2.0. Among many other things, Austin talked about who he would like to wrestle from WWE's current talent roster. Immediately, Austin named the reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Monday Night RAW's Elias.

According to Austin, he would have liked to have worked Lesnar, as they are close friends and 'Stone Cold' never wrestled 'The Beast' all those years ago.

"If I was going to have another match, what current [WWE] Superstar would it be [against]? I don't know, man. That's a good question. Of course, I'm very good friends with Brock Lesnar, so I think it would be cool to work with Brock because I was suppose to all those years ago." Austin added, "again, I've known Brock forever. We're very good friends."

Apparently, Austin now knows what WWE stands for, as he also named Elias as a WWE performer he would have liked to have faced. Notably, 'The Rattlesnake' suggested that he would have liked to work with Elias to elevate the up-and-comer. Also, so mentioned that he is a fan of Elias' recent babyface shift.

"I also really think Elias is doing really, really well. And I'd like to work with that guy to elevate him. I think that he's on his way to being a top guy." Austin continued, "but Elias has been making more and more progress. The character work is coming around. The guitar work is great. Damn good hand in the ring. Great gimmick. He's working baby now. Obviously, he's kind of doing his thing, but skewed toward the baby side and I think that's great because it's kind of a cool gimmick. He was getting heat with it too, but he's a very entertaining guy."

