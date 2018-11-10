The Undertaker's Son Talks If He's Getting Into Wrestling, Meeting Vince McMahon

The Undertaker's son, Gunner Calaway, spoke with Chandler Sorrells of The Ring, The Cage, and The Stage about if he has any plans to follow in his father's foot steps, and meeting Vince McMahon. Here are some of the highlights:

If he wants to pursue a career in wrestling:

"I'd say as a kid, definitely. You see it so much and you're just think like, 'Wow, how cool would that be?' In my eyes, it was like being a superhero. As you get older, you get into your teenage years and kind of want to be independent, and find your own interests. So, in my young adult life I steered away from [wrestling] and tuned in when it was necessary. I went to Full Sail University and got my Bachelor's as a Video Game Artist, that's kind of the path I'm setting before myself. I'd like to, in the next five to ten years, be an artist for a team in a production company for video games. Something I could put my 3D skills to good use and eventually own my own indie company."

See Also The Undertaker Explains Why Characters Are More Important Than Moves In Pro Wrestling

If he's met Vince McMahon and Vince not being like how he is on TV:

"Oh, yeah [I've met Vince]. No [he's not like how he is on TV], but he's a fun guy to talk to, for sure. [Laughs] All of [the wrestlers], you would never think— you see them act a certain way and then meet them in person and they'd be so humble and giving of their time, and just be respectful to people. It's really refreshing I think."

You can hear Calaway's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chandler Sorrells with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.