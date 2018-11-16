The Undisputed Era On "NXT Takeover: WarGames", If They Can Trust Roderick Strong

WarGames is considered one of the toughest matches to be booked in pro wrestling. The brutality of the bout can change lives. For the Undisputed Era, they have played the game before. Now, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will look to repeat history. They will be facing off against Pete Dunne, Ricochet and War Raiders at NXT TakeOver this Saturday inside the structure.

The goal in the match is to survive. Speaking to Sam Roberts at Ringside Collectibles' Ringside Fest, the group knows what lies ahead of them that Saturday night. Their game plan from last year will be the blueprint for this year.

"We are going to try what we do every time," said Strong. "It's just going to be weird being on the same side as these guys."

Adam Cole chimed in, "My one goal of this War Games is to not get suplexed off the top of the cage by Roderick." Going further he said, "I think we are going to accomplish that. You never know what might happen."

In regards to Strong's comments, he was fighting against the Undisputed Era during last year's WarGames, teaming with the Authors of Pain. He later turned on Pete Dunne to join the Undisputed Era. Now, as a heel, he has found a new home. While there are questions surrounding his motives, the group do not doubt Roddy's loyalty.

"These are not partners, these are friends, brothers," Strong began. "It is one of those things that have been stated a million times: We've traveled the world together for a very long time. This is much bigger than what it seems."

Strong's new Undisputed Era stablemates seem to agree.

"It is a bond that can't be broken," said Cole. O'Reilly added, "This is real, this isn't just characters that we are playing on TV, this is genuine." Echoing those sentiments was Fish, "This feels right, Roddy on this side of the equation."

NXT Takeover: WarGames takes place tonight. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.

