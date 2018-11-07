Title Match Added To WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

WWE announced WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at Survivor Series on November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Last month, Murphy beat Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia to win the title. On last week's 205 Live, Ali defeated Tony Nese to become the number one contender.

Murphy simply retweeted the match announcement, while Ali commented "WE are ready."

Below is the updated PPV card:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women's Traditional Elimination Match

TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali