Tommy Dreamer Talks Being A Writer For New Season Of "The Edge & Christian Show"

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke with Andy Malnoske for NBC Elmira. During the interview, Dreamer discussed the upcoming season of the Edge & Christian Show, his relationship with Paul Heyman and more.

Dreamer was a regular guest on the first season of The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness. He revealed that he joined the show as a writer for the upcoming season and he thinks it will be something fans enjoy.

"We got a new season starting in November, it's gonna be crazy. They've been my friends, they've been my writing partners forever. This next season I'm a writer on it as well, and it gets nuts," Dreamer said. "I always view it as, if it's gonna make your friends laugh, it's gonna make the fans laugh. So we've shared a lot of laughs, and I hope everyone does, too."

Dreamer said they worked incredibly hard at creating content for the upcoming season, even staying at Edge's house for extended periods. He expects all the hard work to pay off because it gives Edge and Christian the chance to remain involved in the wrestling business.

"If you're a wrestling fan, you'll love it," he said. "If you're not a wrestling fan, you will become a fan of this show because it's out there. If anyone's ever worked behind the scenes, Edge, Christian and myself, 24 hours working on this, working on skits. We all went to Edge's house and slept there, Beth was cooking us breakfast and we were all behind the scenes plugging away. For those guys, they can't wrestle anymore, but it's for them to continue contributing to the wrestling business, and doing it through comedy."

When Dreamer discussed his friendship with Heyman, he said he regards the ECW founder very highly because of how much he has done for Dreamer's career. He respects how much success Heyman is having in his current run in the WWE.

"If it wasn't for Paul Heyman seeing something in me, Tommy Dreamer wouldn't have existed. I owe him a lot for helping me become me. Behind the scenes, he is the best on the microphone that WWE has to offer and he can make anything good," he said. "He's the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar has main-evented many a WrestleMania that's drawn thousands of people, millions to watch at home, so he's still doing a great job."

You can watch the full interview above.