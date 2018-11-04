Top 5 Survivor Series Teams, Ryback On When He Should Return To WWE, Two Faced Talk Evolution

- Hosts of Wrestling Inc's Two Faced Wrestling Talk, Paul and Kelsi, talk about the pros and cons of last weekend's WWE Evolution. Kelsi also spoke about what it was like being aboard the Jericho Cruise. You can check out the full podcast above or listen below.

- On Instagram, WWE looked at the five greatest Survivor Series teams ever. Team WWE (Kane, Undertaker, Big Show, The Rock, and Chris Jericho) came in at number one.

- Ryback responded to a fan asking him when he thought he'd return to WWE. Ryback responded that WrestleMania should be a large enough platform for his return. WWE released "The Big Guy" in August of 2016.

Will you return to WWE — ?????? ??? (@Lunaticmania7) November 4, 2018