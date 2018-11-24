Top Indie Star Injured, NJPW Looks At The History Of The Bullet Club, Tonight's WrestleCade Card

- Above, NJPW Commentator Kevin Kelly narrates part one of the Bullet Club's history, starting back in 2013 with Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) taking up the lead role in the group. Initially joining him was Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga.

- WrestleCade's SuperShow will take place later tonight in Winston-Salem, NC at 5pm ET and will be streamed live on Fite.tv for $19.99. The card will feature NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis going against Jake Hager (fka WWE's Jack Swagger). Below is the full card:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Jake Hager (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Johnny Impact and PJ Black vs. Ultimo Dragon and Juventud Guerrera (with Sonny Onoo)

* Penelope Ford vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Vampiro vs. Crazzy Steve (Casket Match)

* Eli Drake vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Moose and MVP vs. Carlito Colon and Eddie Edwards

* CW Anderson vs. Kid Kash (with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee)

* The War Kings vs. The Boys

* AML Champion Caleb Konley vs. Psicosis vs. Mil Muertes vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Marty the Moth vs. Luchasaurus (Ladder Match)

* VCW Champion Brandon Scott vs. Billy Gunn

* Battle Royal Match

TONIGHT! See the Team of Johnny Impact & PJ Black w/ Taya Valkyrie vs the Team of Ultimo Dragon & Juventud Guerrera w/ Sonny Onno during the #WrestleCade SuperShow on 11/24/18 at the Benton Convention Center.



1st match on @FiteTVPPV at 5pm. Info at https://t.co/pLFJGasOMo pic.twitter.com/nJ1L8mapWr — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) November 24, 2018

See Also Matt Jackson Reveals How Much They Made On Bullet Club Merchandise, Cody On Being Hesitant Joining

- Rey Fenix announced he'll be taking the rest of 2018 off after straining his groin at last night's CMLL event. Fenix had a busy 2018 wrestling for CMLL, AAA, MLW, and Impact Wrestling, among other promotions. Below are his full comments:

"Hello everyone. Today I don't have a good news. Yesterday night, I wrestle one of the most important matches in CMLL #LaLeyendaDePlata. Like every match I wrestle my 100% excited and passionate. Unfortunately, last night I ended up with a muscular strain in my groin. Everything is good! Just the bad thing, I need cancel every show in December, I will keep every promoter and you guys informed abut my recovery. Thank you, everybody! Thank you for your messages and your love, I wish that people in attendance returned with a smile after the show. My apologies to all people who were waiting for me in their city soon."