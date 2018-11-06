Top Legends On WWE Ride Along Season Finale, Lars Sullivan Vs. The Velveteen Dream, Rey Mysterio

- Above is video of Rey Mysterio talking about his return to WWE and his return to the UK for the current international tour. The video was filmed at the weekend live event in Aberdeen, Scotland, which saw Rey and Jeff Hardy team up to defeat Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- The season three finale of WWE Ride Along will feature The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan) in one car while Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge ride in the other car. The finale may air after next Monday's RAW goes off the air but that hasn't been confirmed. Stay tuned for full details on the episode. There's also no word yet on when the fourth season will begin airing.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode with Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream: